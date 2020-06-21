All apartments in New York
Location

43 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001
NoMad

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
$4079 studio in Chelsea!

This is a Gut Renovated Large Loft-Like Studio (Convertible to 1 Bedroom) w/ Washer & Dryer in unit Featuring: High Ceilings, Bleached Oak Floors, Sub-Zero, Bosch and Bertazzoni Appliances, Central Air, Bosch Washer & Dryers in Every Unit, Whitewashed Brick Walls. Oversized Windows Providing Sun-Drenched Living Spaces, Classic, Herringbone and Mosaic Tiled Bathrooms, Virtual Doorman by Carson.

If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 W 27 St have any available units?
43 W 27 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 W 27 St have?
Some of 43 W 27 St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 W 27 St currently offering any rent specials?
43 W 27 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 W 27 St pet-friendly?
No, 43 W 27 St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 43 W 27 St offer parking?
No, 43 W 27 St does not offer parking.
Does 43 W 27 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 W 27 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 W 27 St have a pool?
No, 43 W 27 St does not have a pool.
Does 43 W 27 St have accessible units?
No, 43 W 27 St does not have accessible units.
Does 43 W 27 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 W 27 St does not have units with dishwashers.
