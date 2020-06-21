43 W 27 St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities doorman

$4079 studio in Chelsea!



This is a Gut Renovated Large Loft-Like Studio (Convertible to 1 Bedroom) w/ Washer & Dryer in unit Featuring: High Ceilings, Bleached Oak Floors, Sub-Zero, Bosch and Bertazzoni Appliances, Central Air, Bosch Washer & Dryers in Every Unit, Whitewashed Brick Walls. Oversized Windows Providing Sun-Drenched Living Spaces, Classic, Herringbone and Mosaic Tiled Bathrooms, Virtual Doorman by Carson.



If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!