43 Charles Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:05 AM

43 Charles Street

43 Charles Street · (917) 318-1328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 Charles Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
doorman
key fob access
PLEASE ONLY CONTACT BARAK TO SET AN APPOINTMENT , FEEL FREE TO TEXT EMAIL OR CALL . SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK . BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE ON CHARLES STREET. 1 bedroom 1 bath full Floor of a Brownstone - Over size Livingroom and Great size bedroom fit queen and more with Washer/Dryer in Unit -Fully Equipped Chef's Kitchen -2 Marble Decorative Fireplaces -Central A/C - Superb Light -Beautiful Views of Rear Gardens and the lovely Townhomes of Charles Street -Keyless Entry and Video intercom -Large California-Style Closets Throughout Jacuzzi Tub and Radiant Heated Floors - -Soundproof Windows in Every Room -Wonderfully Quiet -All Kitchen Supplies Included --Heat and Hot Water Included. No Smoking building. . Right in the Heart of The West Village with the best Restaurants, Coffee Shops & Boutique Shopping, Hudson River Park, The Highline and The Whitney a quick walk away. Point14070

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Charles Street have any available units?
43 Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Charles Street have?
Some of 43 Charles Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 43 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 43 Charles Street offer parking?
No, 43 Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 43 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Charles Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Charles Street have a pool?
No, 43 Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 43 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Charles Street has units with dishwashers.
