43 Charles Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar doorman key fob access

PLEASE ONLY CONTACT BARAK TO SET AN APPOINTMENT , FEEL FREE TO TEXT EMAIL OR CALL . SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK . BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE ON CHARLES STREET. 1 bedroom 1 bath full Floor of a Brownstone - Over size Livingroom and Great size bedroom fit queen and more with Washer/Dryer in Unit -Fully Equipped Chef's Kitchen -2 Marble Decorative Fireplaces -Central A/C - Superb Light -Beautiful Views of Rear Gardens and the lovely Townhomes of Charles Street -Keyless Entry and Video intercom -Large California-Style Closets Throughout Jacuzzi Tub and Radiant Heated Floors - -Soundproof Windows in Every Room -Wonderfully Quiet -All Kitchen Supplies Included --Heat and Hot Water Included. No Smoking building. . Right in the Heart of The West Village with the best Restaurants, Coffee Shops & Boutique Shopping, Hudson River Park, The Highline and The Whitney a quick walk away. Point14070