429 Malcolm X Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This PRIME-LOCATION apartment sits on the 3rd Floor of a pre-war building located in the Center of Harlem will be available for MARCH 15th!



Whether you drive or catch the train; like staying local or love getting acquainted with the area, this is the perfect room for you. The room itself is HUGE and the common space is even BIGGER which makes for an overall more comfortable living space.



APARTMENT AMENITIES: ??

- NEWLY RENOVATED Kitchen

- STAINLESS STEEL Appliances

- Heat & Hot Water Included ????

- Living Space FURNISHED with Dining Table and Chairs



MASTER BEDROOM:

- Comfortably fits a QUEEN-SIZED bed with more than enough room for a DESK, DRAWER, etc.??

- LARGE CLOSET with EXTRA storage above closet door!!!!

- AMAZING Natural, Green Lighting!!! ??



BEDROOM #2:

- Comfortably fits a FULL-SIZED bed with room for a DESK or NIGHTSTAND

- LARGE CLOSET with EXTRA space above closet door!!!!

- Access to the FIRE ESCAPE

- WONDERFUL Green, Scenic Lighting ??



TRANSPORTATION: ??

- Few Blocks to A/C (125th St), B/D (125th St), 2/3 (135th St), 4/5/6 (125th St) Train Lines

- ONLY a 25 Minute Train Ride to Midtown Manhattan (Times Square)!! ??

- An EVEN BETTER 12 Minute Train Ride to Central Park!!!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/new-york-ny?lid=13143483



(RLNE5629477)