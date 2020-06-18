All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

429 Malcolm X Boulevard

429 Malcolm X Boulevard · (202) 258-2212
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

429 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This PRIME-LOCATION apartment sits on the 3rd Floor of a pre-war building located in the Center of Harlem will be available for MARCH 15th!

Whether you drive or catch the train; like staying local or love getting acquainted with the area, this is the perfect room for you. The room itself is HUGE and the common space is even BIGGER which makes for an overall more comfortable living space.

APARTMENT AMENITIES: ??
- NEWLY RENOVATED Kitchen
- STAINLESS STEEL Appliances
- Heat & Hot Water Included ????
- Living Space FURNISHED with Dining Table and Chairs

MASTER BEDROOM:
- Comfortably fits a QUEEN-SIZED bed with more than enough room for a DESK, DRAWER, etc.??
- LARGE CLOSET with EXTRA storage above closet door!!!!
- AMAZING Natural, Green Lighting!!! ??

BEDROOM #2:
- Comfortably fits a FULL-SIZED bed with room for a DESK or NIGHTSTAND
- LARGE CLOSET with EXTRA space above closet door!!!!
- Access to the FIRE ESCAPE
- WONDERFUL Green, Scenic Lighting ??

TRANSPORTATION: ??
- Few Blocks to A/C (125th St), B/D (125th St), 2/3 (135th St), 4/5/6 (125th St) Train Lines
- ONLY a 25 Minute Train Ride to Midtown Manhattan (Times Square)!! ??
- An EVEN BETTER 12 Minute Train Ride to Central Park!!!

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/new-york-ny?lid=13143483

(RLNE5629477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Malcolm X Boulevard have any available units?
429 Malcolm X Boulevard has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Malcolm X Boulevard have?
Some of 429 Malcolm X Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Malcolm X Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
429 Malcolm X Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Malcolm X Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Malcolm X Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 429 Malcolm X Boulevard offer parking?
No, 429 Malcolm X Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 429 Malcolm X Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Malcolm X Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Malcolm X Boulevard have a pool?
No, 429 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 429 Malcolm X Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 429 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Malcolm X Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Malcolm X Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
