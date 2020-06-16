All apartments in New York
Find more places like 429 East 52nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
429 East 52nd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

429 East 52nd Street

429 East 52nd Street · (212) 710-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

429 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35H · Avail. now

$5,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
valet service
No FEE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. THREE MONTHS FREE ON 28 MONTH LEASE!

Please inquire about our other inventory!

Brokers Welcomed
Diplomats Welcomed
Corporations Welcomed

Residence:
- Beautifully renovated 2 BR 2 BTH
- Stunning North facing East River, bridge, and city views
- Huge bay window in large Living Room w/tons of light
- Full kitchen w/dishwasher
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- King-size bedroom
- Marble bathroom w/soaking tub
- Individually controlled through the wall A/C and heat
- Pets welcome!

Building:
- Concierge
- 24-hour Doorman
- Full-service garage (separate fee)
- Valet
- 24-hour video security
- Wired for both Verizon FiOS and Spectrum
- Located on a quiet street close to many parks, restaurants, UN, entertainment and transportation options

Amenities:
- Large laundry room
- Dry cleaning service
- Bike storage
- Courtyard Garden
*Rent displayed is net effective for a 28-month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 East 52nd Street have any available units?
429 East 52nd Street has a unit available for $5,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 East 52nd Street have?
Some of 429 East 52nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 East 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 East 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 East 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 East 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 429 East 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 429 East 52nd Street does offer parking.
Does 429 East 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 East 52nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 East 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 429 East 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 East 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 429 East 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 East 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 East 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 429 East 52nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity