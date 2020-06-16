429 East 52nd Street

Amenities

No FEE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. THREE MONTHS FREE ON 28 MONTH LEASE!



Please inquire about our other inventory!



Brokers Welcomed

Diplomats Welcomed

Corporations Welcomed



Residence:

- Beautifully renovated 2 BR 2 BTH

- Stunning North facing East River, bridge, and city views

- Huge bay window in large Living Room w/tons of light

- Full kitchen w/dishwasher

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- King-size bedroom

- Marble bathroom w/soaking tub

- Individually controlled through the wall A/C and heat

- Pets welcome!



Building:

- Concierge

- 24-hour Doorman

- Full-service garage (separate fee)

- Valet

- 24-hour video security

- Wired for both Verizon FiOS and Spectrum

- Located on a quiet street close to many parks, restaurants, UN, entertainment and transportation options



Amenities:

- Large laundry room

- Dry cleaning service

- Bike storage

- Courtyard Garden

*Rent displayed is net effective for a 28-month lease