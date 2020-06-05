425 East 84th Street

Amenities

Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Spacious 1 Bedroom Duplex Apartment Now Available!



-Pets Welcome, no pet fee!

-Only $1000 security deposit*



Interior Features:

-Bright Spacious Layout

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Hardwood Floors

-Fireplace

-High Ceilings



Building Features:

-Laundry in Building

-Elevator



Array Rentals is a collection of unique properties spread throughout Manhattan, each offering a truly unique New York experience. From luxury doorman buildings to loft-style walk-ups, Array Rentals has something for everyone. Visit our site for a complete list of availabilities.



-Photos are of similar unit



This is a fantastic, duplex 1 bedroom apartment that features a bright and spacious layout with hardwood flooring all throughout, decorative fireplace, high ceilings and flooded with natural light.