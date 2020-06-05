All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

425 East 84th Street

425 East 84th Street · (917) 515-4886
Location

425 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Spacious 1 Bedroom Duplex Apartment Now Available!

-Pets Welcome, no pet fee!
-Only $1000 security deposit*

Interior Features:
-Bright Spacious Layout
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Hardwood Floors
-Fireplace
-High Ceilings

Building Features:
-Laundry in Building
-Elevator

Array Rentals is a collection of unique properties spread throughout Manhattan, each offering a truly unique New York experience. From luxury doorman buildings to loft-style walk-ups, Array Rentals has something for everyone. Visit our site for a complete list of availabilities.

-Photos are of similar unit

,Spacious 1 Bedroom Duplex Apartment - Now Offering No Fee + $1,000 Security Deposit!
This is a fantastic, duplex 1 bedroom apartment that features a bright and spacious layout with hardwood flooring all throughout, decorative fireplace, high ceilings and flooded with natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 East 84th Street have any available units?
425 East 84th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 East 84th Street have?
Some of 425 East 84th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 East 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 East 84th Street is pet friendly.
Does 425 East 84th Street offer parking?
No, 425 East 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 East 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 East 84th Street have a pool?
No, 425 East 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 425 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
