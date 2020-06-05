425 East 84th Street

Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom Duplex Apartment Now Available!
-Pets Welcome, no pet fee!
-Only $1000 security deposit*
Interior Features:
-Bright Spacious Layout
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Hardwood Floors
-Fireplace
-High Ceilings
Building Features:
-Laundry in Building
-Elevator
-Photos are of similar unit
This is a fantastic, duplex 1 bedroom apartment that features a bright and spacious layout with hardwood flooring all throughout, decorative fireplace, high ceilings and flooded with natural light.