425 East 63rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage gym concierge

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking garage lobby

Super -Sunny one bedroom apartment in the prestigious Royal York available for rent now! The apartment features a huge living room with south exposure, as well as superbly rich hardwood parquet flooring . Next, the all-white, fully-equipped kitchen ( extra -wide) with granite flooring . The bathroom is marble-clad . Best of all ? the spacious master bedroom houses the continued rich hardwood parquet flooring and oodles of closets .

SPECIAL NOTE: Before you enter the building -admire the beautiful Lobby Level Landscaping , then greet the full time Doorman and Concierge. Enjoy the buildings amenities which includes; Fitness Center, Laundry Facilities, Storage Room, Garage, and a beautifully terraced landscaped ? acre Garden.

Benefit from convenient access to a marvelous array of restaurant destinations, shopping ; Whole Food, East River Esplanade, as well as Metro Transportation- M31| M15 | F, Q, W, N, R, 4, 5, 6 Trains. Move in date; April 7, 2020.

Why wait, take this great chance to live in a welcoming, vibrant community!



Don?t hesitate! Contact us today to schedule a private showing.