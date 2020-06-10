All apartments in New York
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:25 PM

425 East 63rd Street

425 East 63rd Street · (212) 755-6364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit E-9F · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Super -Sunny one bedroom apartment in the prestigious Royal York available for rent now! The apartment features a huge living room with south exposure, as well as superbly rich hardwood parquet flooring . Next, the all-white, fully-equipped kitchen ( extra -wide) with granite flooring . The bathroom is marble-clad . Best of all ? the spacious master bedroom houses the continued rich hardwood parquet flooring and oodles of closets .
SPECIAL NOTE: Before you enter the building -admire the beautiful Lobby Level Landscaping , then greet the full time Doorman and Concierge. Enjoy the buildings amenities which includes; Fitness Center, Laundry Facilities, Storage Room, Garage, and a beautifully terraced landscaped ? acre Garden.
Benefit from convenient access to a marvelous array of restaurant destinations, shopping ; Whole Food, East River Esplanade, as well as Metro Transportation- M31| M15 | F, Q, W, N, R, 4, 5, 6 Trains. Move in date; April 7, 2020.
Why wait, take this great chance to live in a welcoming, vibrant community!

Don?t hesitate! Contact us today to schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 East 63rd Street have any available units?
425 East 63rd Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 East 63rd Street have?
Some of 425 East 63rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 East 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 East 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 East 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 East 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 425 East 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 425 East 63rd Street does offer parking.
Does 425 East 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 East 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 East 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 425 East 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 East 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 425 East 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 East 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 East 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
