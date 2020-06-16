All apartments in New York
421 Manhattan Avenue
421 Manhattan Avenue

421 Manhattan Avenue · (212) 381-2592
Location

421 Manhattan Avenue, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
NO FEE fully furnished, sunny and lovely split 2 bedroom / 1 bath with an in-unit washer/dryer combo as well as a dishwasher is a very efficient home. Rent at $2950 including utilities and WiFi up to $100 per month. This is a 2-flight walk up, furnished apartment. Flexible lease terms up to 24 months. Live-in super and bike room. Cats yes / dogs no. There's a great grocery nearby (Best Market at 117th), a farmer's market at 110th and two Whole Foods nearby. A short walk through Morningside Park brings you to Columbia University campus and Mt. Sinai St. Luke's Hospital. Enjoy a stroll to Central Park or stop in one of many restaurants and cafes along Frederick Douglass Boulevard including Lido, Vinateria, Harlem Tavern, Starbucks, Levain Bakery, Lee Lee's Bakery and many others! This apartment sits midway between the B/C trains at 116 or the A/D express trains at 125th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
421 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 421 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 Manhattan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Manhattan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 421 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
No, 421 Manhattan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 421 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Manhattan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 421 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 421 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
