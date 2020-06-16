421 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly bike storage internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage internet access

NO FEE fully furnished, sunny and lovely split 2 bedroom / 1 bath with an in-unit washer/dryer combo as well as a dishwasher is a very efficient home. Rent at $2950 including utilities and WiFi up to $100 per month. This is a 2-flight walk up, furnished apartment. Flexible lease terms up to 24 months. Live-in super and bike room. Cats yes / dogs no. There's a great grocery nearby (Best Market at 117th), a farmer's market at 110th and two Whole Foods nearby. A short walk through Morningside Park brings you to Columbia University campus and Mt. Sinai St. Luke's Hospital. Enjoy a stroll to Central Park or stop in one of many restaurants and cafes along Frederick Douglass Boulevard including Lido, Vinateria, Harlem Tavern, Starbucks, Levain Bakery, Lee Lee's Bakery and many others! This apartment sits midway between the B/C trains at 116 or the A/D express trains at 125th Street.