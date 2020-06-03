All apartments in New York
Find more places like 420 east 61 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
420 east 61 Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

420 east 61 Street

420 E 61st St · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

420 E 61st St, New York, NY 10022
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $7600 · Avail. now

$7,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Gorgeous views, 24H DM, Pool, W/D, Garage, - Property Id: 233430

Stunning corner unit in Ultra luxury building,
Spacious 2 bedrooms with amazing views,
2 full bathrooms with soaking tubs,
Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
Massive living room with dining area,
Washer and dryer in unit,
Floor to ceiling windows,
Wood floors,
24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Swimming pool,
Residents lounge,
Yoga room,
Garage,
Huge courtyard,

Please contact for private viewing,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233430
Property Id 233430

(RLNE5601721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 east 61 Street have any available units?
420 east 61 Street has a unit available for $7,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 east 61 Street have?
Some of 420 east 61 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 east 61 Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 east 61 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 east 61 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 east 61 Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 east 61 Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 east 61 Street does offer parking.
Does 420 east 61 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 east 61 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 east 61 Street have a pool?
Yes, 420 east 61 Street has a pool.
Does 420 east 61 Street have accessible units?
No, 420 east 61 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 east 61 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 east 61 Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 420 east 61 Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity