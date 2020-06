Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Located on a beautiful CPW tree lined block resides this large two bedroom townhouse apartment. Just a small one flight walk up and you home. This apartment features an oversized living and dining area with exposed brick, fireplace, 11ft ceilings, and balcony. Off the living room you have two good sized bedroom that can accommodate queen or king size beds with room for additional furniture. Above the bedroom is a hidden loft oasis that is perfect for storage or a space to call your own. Basement laundry. Pets allowed.