Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:29 PM

42 Perry Street

42 Perry Street · (212) 994-3251
Location

42 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$3,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The heart of the West Village!!!...A charming 1 BR on one of the city's best blocks- Perry Street between 7th Ave and W 4th Street. Located on the 4th floor of a walk-up building, this recently renovated apartment features hardwood floors throughout, a deco fireplace in the living room and great storage. There is a spacious closet in the LR; the kitchen features plenty of cabinetry, impressive counter space and a window. The bedroom has both an eastern and southern exposure overlooking gardens & trees lots of light!......Close to the 14th St. 1/2/3 station and fantastic shopping and restaurants, the building also features a resident super and a laundry room.......Sorry no pets!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Perry Street have any available units?
42 Perry Street has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Perry Street have?
Some of 42 Perry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 42 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 42 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 42 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 42 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
