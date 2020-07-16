42 Perry Street

Amenities

The heart of the West Village!!!...A charming 1 BR on one of the city's best blocks- Perry Street between 7th Ave and W 4th Street. Located on the 4th floor of a walk-up building, this recently renovated apartment features hardwood floors throughout, a deco fireplace in the living room and great storage. There is a spacious closet in the LR; the kitchen features plenty of cabinetry, impressive counter space and a window. The bedroom has both an eastern and southern exposure overlooking gardens & trees lots of light!......Close to the 14th St. 1/2/3 station and fantastic shopping and restaurants, the building also features a resident super and a laundry room.......Sorry no pets!.