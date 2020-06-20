411 East 87th Street

Amenities
HUGE, 870 sq. ft space, with living room and bedroom 1230 each. Very friendly building. RARE & BEAUTIFUL LAYOUT! MUST SEE!!
This large and bright prewar one bedroom apartment is located in a townhouse on East 87th Street near 1st Avenue across the street from the church visited by the Pope. Open loft-like living room, 12' 30', with hardwood floors continues into the eat-in-kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. From the bedroom, also 12 30, one can see 12' of walk-in-closets and additional space for a home office/dressing room which leads to a marble bathroom.
The building is 1.5 blocks away from the Q express train on E 86th St and 2nd Avenue, and 3 blocks away from the #4 and #5 express trains and #6 local train on E 86 St and Lexington Avenue. Around the corner there are the crosstown bus on E 86th Street, uptown 1 Ave /downtown 2 Ave buses and the water taxi to midtown and downtown. Also, around the corner there is a 24-hour pharmacy, 3 supermarkets and major electronics and book stores, such as Best Buy and Barnes and Noble.
The building is located within a 10 minute walk to the Central Park, Metropolitan Museum of Art and other museums on 5th Avenue. Just a block away there is Gracie's Mansion (Mayors of NYC residence), East River Promenade and Carl Shurtz Park. 5 full service gyms are located in the immediate neighborhood and there are tons of restaurants and bars. NON-SMOKERS only, please, and NO DOGS.