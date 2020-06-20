411 East 87th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

HUGE, 870 sq. ft space, with living room and bedroom 1230 each. Very friendly building. RARE & BEAUTIFUL LAYOUT! MUST SEE!!



This large and bright prewar one bedroom apartment is located in a townhouse on East 87th Street near 1st Avenue across the street from the church visited by the Pope. Open loft-like living room, 12' 30', with hardwood floors continues into the eat-in-kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. From the bedroom, also 12 30, one can see 12' of walk-in-closets and additional space for a home office/dressing room which leads to a marble bathroom.



The building is 1.5 blocks away from the Q express train on E 86th St and 2nd Avenue, and 3 blocks away from the #4 and #5 express trains and #6 local train on E 86 St and Lexington Avenue. Around the corner there are the crosstown bus on E 86th Street, uptown 1 Ave /downtown 2 Ave buses and the water taxi to midtown and downtown. Also, around the corner there is a 24-hour pharmacy, 3 supermarkets and major electronics and book stores, such as Best Buy and Barnes and Noble.



The building is located within a 10 minute walk to the Central Park, Metropolitan Museum of Art and other museums on 5th Avenue. Just a block away there is Gracie's Mansion (Mayors of NYC residence), East River Promenade and Carl Shurtz Park. 5 full service gyms are located in the immediate neighborhood and there are tons of restaurants and bars. NON-SMOKERS only, please, and NO DOGS.