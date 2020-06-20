All apartments in New York
411 East 87th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

411 East 87th Street

411 East 87th Street · (646) 284-0708
Location

411 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
HUGE, 870 sq. ft space, with living room and bedroom 1230 each. Very friendly building. RARE & BEAUTIFUL LAYOUT! MUST SEE!!

This large and bright prewar one bedroom apartment is located in a townhouse on East 87th Street near 1st Avenue across the street from the church visited by the Pope. Open loft-like living room, 12' 30', with hardwood floors continues into the eat-in-kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. From the bedroom, also 12 30, one can see 12' of walk-in-closets and additional space for a home office/dressing room which leads to a marble bathroom.

The building is 1.5 blocks away from the Q express train on E 86th St and 2nd Avenue, and 3 blocks away from the #4 and #5 express trains and #6 local train on E 86 St and Lexington Avenue. Around the corner there are the crosstown bus on E 86th Street, uptown 1 Ave /downtown 2 Ave buses and the water taxi to midtown and downtown. Also, around the corner there is a 24-hour pharmacy, 3 supermarkets and major electronics and book stores, such as Best Buy and Barnes and Noble.

The building is located within a 10 minute walk to the Central Park, Metropolitan Museum of Art and other museums on 5th Avenue. Just a block away there is Gracie's Mansion (Mayors of NYC residence), East River Promenade and Carl Shurtz Park. 5 full service gyms are located in the immediate neighborhood and there are tons of restaurants and bars. NON-SMOKERS only, please, and NO DOGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 East 87th Street have any available units?
411 East 87th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 East 87th Street have?
Some of 411 East 87th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 East 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 East 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 411 East 87th Street offer parking?
No, 411 East 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 East 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 East 87th Street have a pool?
No, 411 East 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 411 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 East 87th Street has units with dishwashers.
