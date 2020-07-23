All apartments in New York
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

410 West 53rd Street

410 West 53rd Street · (917) 435-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

410 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$5,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
media room
Welcome to Midwest Court at 410 West 53rd Street, located on a prime tree-lined street in Hells Kitchen.

Beautiful spacious recently converted three-bedroom, 2 bath duplex apartment with entrances on both floors.

Spacious rooms, high ceilings, wood floors, and plenty of space to entertain your guests. The bedrooms can accommodate a bed and furniture. Air conditioning and heating throughout the apartment.

The stunning bathroom has a contemporary charcoal gray backsplash with marble tile and matching marble flooring.

Doorman, laundry room, and a beautifully furnished roof deck with city view!

Conveniently located near public transportation, the Theatre District, Restaurant Row, shopping, convenience stores, bars, restaurants all Hells Kitchen has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 West 53rd Street have any available units?
410 West 53rd Street has a unit available for $5,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 West 53rd Street have?
Some of 410 West 53rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 West 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 West 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 West 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 410 West 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 410 West 53rd Street offer parking?
No, 410 West 53rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 West 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 West 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 West 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 410 West 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 West 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 410 West 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 West 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 West 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
