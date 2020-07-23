Amenities
Welcome to Midwest Court at 410 West 53rd Street, located on a prime tree-lined street in Hells Kitchen.
Beautiful spacious recently converted three-bedroom, 2 bath duplex apartment with entrances on both floors.
Spacious rooms, high ceilings, wood floors, and plenty of space to entertain your guests. The bedrooms can accommodate a bed and furniture. Air conditioning and heating throughout the apartment.
The stunning bathroom has a contemporary charcoal gray backsplash with marble tile and matching marble flooring.
Doorman, laundry room, and a beautifully furnished roof deck with city view!
Conveniently located near public transportation, the Theatre District, Restaurant Row, shopping, convenience stores, bars, restaurants all Hells Kitchen has to offer.