Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning doorman media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry media room

Welcome to Midwest Court at 410 West 53rd Street, located on a prime tree-lined street in Hells Kitchen.



Beautiful spacious recently converted three-bedroom, 2 bath duplex apartment with entrances on both floors.



Spacious rooms, high ceilings, wood floors, and plenty of space to entertain your guests. The bedrooms can accommodate a bed and furniture. Air conditioning and heating throughout the apartment.



The stunning bathroom has a contemporary charcoal gray backsplash with marble tile and matching marble flooring.



Doorman, laundry room, and a beautifully furnished roof deck with city view!



Conveniently located near public transportation, the Theatre District, Restaurant Row, shopping, convenience stores, bars, restaurants all Hells Kitchen has to offer.