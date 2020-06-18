All apartments in New York
Find more places like 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
410 Saint Nicholas Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

410 Saint Nicholas Avenue

410 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (212) 729-8151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

410 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
MASSIVE THREE BEDROOM! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!TRAINS: A, B, C, D, 1, 2, 3GO DEPOSIT FREE WITH RHINO! PAY A SMALL MONTHLY FEE AND NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!ACTUAL PICS!Apartment features:Hardwood floorsThree great sized bedroomsHigh floor with great viewsTons of closets throughoutFull modern kitchenHeat, hot water, gas & electricity all included in the rent!On-site super/managementLaundry and elevator in buildingGreat location in Harlem! Access to tons of transportation and everything youd need!Guarantors welcomePets allowed with approvalNet rent listed Bruma1063

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
410 Saint Nicholas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
410 Saint Nicholas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 410 Saint Nicholas Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity