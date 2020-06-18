410 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors all utils included stainless steel elevator microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

MASSIVE THREE BEDROOM! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!TRAINS: A, B, C, D, 1, 2, 3GO DEPOSIT FREE WITH RHINO! PAY A SMALL MONTHLY FEE AND NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!ACTUAL PICS!Apartment features:Hardwood floorsThree great sized bedroomsHigh floor with great viewsTons of closets throughoutFull modern kitchenHeat, hot water, gas & electricity all included in the rent!On-site super/managementLaundry and elevator in buildingGreat location in Harlem! Access to tons of transportation and everything youd need!Guarantors welcomePets allowed with approvalNet rent listed Bruma1063