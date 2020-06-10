410 East 88th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman bbq/grill

* REQUEST FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR*1 month free rent and NO FEE!!2 year lease optional***$3100 gross rent paid per month, with 1 month free net rent is $2842 per month***Awesome penthouse studio with open sky viewRenovated with high end details, kitchen with chefs sized stove and range, fridge and dishwasherTons of closets - has a massive walk in closetWasher/ Dryer in unit.Soaking tub with high end finishes in the bathroomThis unit has a private deck that is uncovered - BBQ In wall a/c for your convenience and comfort!Pets allowed case by caseVirtual doorman system for package and guest entranceEach unit has key coded locks for extra securityCameras in the building with 24/7 monitoringthis is the one2 year lease an optionBuilding AmenitiesLive-in Super, Pets Allowed case by case, Virtual DoormanListing AmenitiesCentral Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Decorative Fireplace,Hardwood Floors, Roof Deck, city, park, skyline View, Washer/Dryer In-UnitOutdoor SpaceBalcony, Roof Deck, Terrace