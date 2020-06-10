All apartments in New York
Find more places like 410 East 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
410 East 88th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:28 AM

410 East 88th Street

410 East 88th Street · (917) 515-0353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

410 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$2,842

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
bbq/grill
* REQUEST FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR*1 month free rent and NO FEE!!2 year lease optional***$3100 gross rent paid per month, with 1 month free net rent is $2842 per month***Awesome penthouse studio with open sky viewRenovated with high end details, kitchen with chefs sized stove and range, fridge and dishwasherTons of closets - has a massive walk in closetWasher/ Dryer in unit.Soaking tub with high end finishes in the bathroomThis unit has a private deck that is uncovered - BBQ In wall a/c for your convenience and comfort!Pets allowed case by caseVirtual doorman system for package and guest entranceEach unit has key coded locks for extra securityCameras in the building with 24/7 monitoringthis is the one2 year lease an optionBuilding AmenitiesLive-in Super, Pets Allowed case by case, Virtual DoormanListing AmenitiesCentral Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Decorative Fireplace,Hardwood Floors, Roof Deck, city, park, skyline View, Washer/Dryer In-UnitOutdoor SpaceBalcony, Roof Deck, Terrace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 East 88th Street have any available units?
410 East 88th Street has a unit available for $2,842 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 East 88th Street have?
Some of 410 East 88th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 East 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 410 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 410 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 East 88th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 410 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 410 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 East 88th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 410 East 88th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity