41 White St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel gym

*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements*



*Landlord offering 6 weeks free rent, advertised rent is net effective, concession only applies to new incoming tenants*



Gut renovated, loft-style oversized 1 bedroom/1 bathroom home with washer/dryer in unit available in the heart of Tribeca. This expansive home features 12-foot ceilings with large windows in the living and bedrooms and a fully sized, open chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.



Residents have access to a gym and kids play room located conveniently downstairs at 45 White Street.