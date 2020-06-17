All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:03 PM

41 White St

41 White Street · (917) 363-7436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41 White Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$5,246

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
*Please see link below for a full 3D Walkthrough of the apartment including floorplan and measurements*

*Landlord offering 6 weeks free rent, advertised rent is net effective, concession only applies to new incoming tenants*

Gut renovated, loft-style oversized 1 bedroom/1 bathroom home with washer/dryer in unit available in the heart of Tribeca. This expansive home features 12-foot ceilings with large windows in the living and bedrooms and a fully sized, open chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Residents have access to a gym and kids play room located conveniently downstairs at 45 White Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 White St have any available units?
41 White St has a unit available for $5,246 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 White St have?
Some of 41 White St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 White St currently offering any rent specials?
41 White St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 White St pet-friendly?
No, 41 White St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 41 White St offer parking?
No, 41 White St does not offer parking.
Does 41 White St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 White St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 White St have a pool?
No, 41 White St does not have a pool.
Does 41 White St have accessible units?
No, 41 White St does not have accessible units.
Does 41 White St have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 White St does not have units with dishwashers.
