407 East 88th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

NO FEE!!This beautiful unit comes with shiny hardwood floors, a spacious living room, high ceilings, plenty of closet space, a renovated kitchen space with stainless steel appliances, multiple cabinets and a large pantry closet. The bedroom can fit a queen size comfortably with room for furniture. In a well maintained building on a charming tree lined street. Footsteps away from the new Q train on 86th and 2nd. Gas, heat, and hot water included. Call or text Alex at 347-219-1297 or email Alex@rentmanhattan.com to schedule an appointment soon before it goes off the market. Credit Check and 2nd floor walkup RM43789