All apartments in New York
Find more places like 407 East 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
407 East 88th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

407 East 88th Street

407 East 88th Street · (347) 219-1297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

407 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE!!This beautiful unit comes with shiny hardwood floors, a spacious living room, high ceilings, plenty of closet space, a renovated kitchen space with stainless steel appliances, multiple cabinets and a large pantry closet. The bedroom can fit a queen size comfortably with room for furniture. In a well maintained building on a charming tree lined street. Footsteps away from the new Q train on 86th and 2nd. Gas, heat, and hot water included. Call or text Alex at 347-219-1297 or email Alex@rentmanhattan.com to schedule an appointment soon before it goes off the market. Credit Check and 2nd floor walkup RM43789

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 East 88th Street have any available units?
407 East 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 East 88th Street have?
Some of 407 East 88th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 East 88th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 407 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 407 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 407 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 East 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 407 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 407 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 East 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 407 East 88th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity