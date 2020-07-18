All apartments in New York
407 E 69th St

407 East 69th Street · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3600 · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
TRUE 2BED 1BATH IN UPPER EAST SIDE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311326

Beautifully renovated spacious 2BD with a private backyard. Includes Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Stove. Laundry in the building.

Classic, upper east side walk-up building conveniently located just around the block from restaurants, including Le Pain Quotidien and Bamboo Sushi, cafes-Starbucks is just around the corner, grocery and convenient stores close by. St. Catherine's Park and the 67 Street Library only a block away. The east river only two blocks awa. FDR is only a short distance away and the 6 and Q trains are only a short walk away!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/407-e-69th-st-new-york-ny/311326
Property Id 311326

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5957407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 E 69th St have any available units?
407 E 69th St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 E 69th St have?
Some of 407 E 69th St's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 E 69th St currently offering any rent specials?
407 E 69th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 E 69th St pet-friendly?
No, 407 E 69th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 407 E 69th St offer parking?
No, 407 E 69th St does not offer parking.
Does 407 E 69th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 E 69th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 E 69th St have a pool?
No, 407 E 69th St does not have a pool.
Does 407 E 69th St have accessible units?
No, 407 E 69th St does not have accessible units.
Does 407 E 69th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 E 69th St has units with dishwashers.
