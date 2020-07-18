407 E 69th St

Amenities

dishwasher microwave range recently renovated

TRUE 2BED 1BATH IN UPPER EAST SIDE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311326



Beautifully renovated spacious 2BD with a private backyard. Includes Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Stove. Laundry in the building.



Classic, upper east side walk-up building conveniently located just around the block from restaurants, including Le Pain Quotidien and Bamboo Sushi, cafes-Starbucks is just around the corner, grocery and convenient stores close by. St. Catherine's Park and the 67 Street Library only a block away. The east river only two blocks awa. FDR is only a short distance away and the 6 and Q trains are only a short walk away!

No Dogs Allowed



