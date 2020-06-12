All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

405 West 149th Street

405 West 149th Street · (646) 508-9635
Location

405 West 149th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-O · Avail. now

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
For the price of many studios in Manhattan, you can enjoy the space and sanctuary of this south facing 2BR apartment in tranquil Sugar Hill. With windowed kitchen and bath, you'll get plenty of natural light. New appliances include dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator, with plenty of closets for all your needs.This elevator building with a Live in Super, laundry, and garage is ideally situated on a treelined historic Brownstone street, a block and a half from the supermarket and the express A/B/C/D station. Quick commute to midtown, or stay in the neighborhood with all the new spots Hamilton Heights has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 West 149th Street have any available units?
405 West 149th Street has a unit available for $2,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 West 149th Street have?
Some of 405 West 149th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 West 149th Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 West 149th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 West 149th Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 West 149th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 405 West 149th Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 West 149th Street does offer parking.
Does 405 West 149th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 West 149th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 West 149th Street have a pool?
No, 405 West 149th Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 West 149th Street have accessible units?
No, 405 West 149th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 West 149th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 West 149th Street has units with dishwashers.
