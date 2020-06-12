405 West 149th Street

Amenities

For the price of many studios in Manhattan, you can enjoy the space and sanctuary of this south facing 2BR apartment in tranquil Sugar Hill. With windowed kitchen and bath, you'll get plenty of natural light. New appliances include dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator, with plenty of closets for all your needs.This elevator building with a Live in Super, laundry, and garage is ideally situated on a treelined historic Brownstone street, a block and a half from the supermarket and the express A/B/C/D station. Quick commute to midtown, or stay in the neighborhood with all the new spots Hamilton Heights has to offer.