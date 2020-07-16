Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar doorman elevator parking garage

401 West 56th St, 1M (not ground floor) is a spacious and bright 2 bedroom in just blocks from Central Park, Columbus Circle and Hell's Kitchen. This second floor apartment boasts hardwood floors and beautiful light through oversized windows - perfect for taking photos and your virtual meetings. The living room allows for both living and dining, and both gracious bedrooms accommodate queen size beds. The separate renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and granite countertops. 401 West 56th Street is an elevator building featuring 24-hour doorman, live in super, and an on-site parking garage.Top location bordering Hells Kitchen and Columbus Circle with close proximity to the Time Warner Center, Whole Foods and the new Nordstroms. Green spaces are always close by with Central Park a few blocks away. Spend your weekends relaxing on The Great Lawn. Live in the center of it all with trendy restaurants and bars, and cute coffee shops like Birch right outside your front door. You will be minutes from the A, B, C, D, 1, N, Q, R and W trains when you are living at 401 West 56th St.