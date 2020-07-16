All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

401 West 56th Street

401 West 56th Street · (646) 823-5544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1M · Avail. now

$3,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
401 West 56th St, 1M (not ground floor) is a spacious and bright 2 bedroom in just blocks from Central Park, Columbus Circle and Hell's Kitchen. This second floor apartment boasts hardwood floors and beautiful light through oversized windows - perfect for taking photos and your virtual meetings. The living room allows for both living and dining, and both gracious bedrooms accommodate queen size beds. The separate renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and granite countertops. 401 West 56th Street is an elevator building featuring 24-hour doorman, live in super, and an on-site parking garage.Top location bordering Hells Kitchen and Columbus Circle with close proximity to the Time Warner Center, Whole Foods and the new Nordstroms. Green spaces are always close by with Central Park a few blocks away. Spend your weekends relaxing on The Great Lawn. Live in the center of it all with trendy restaurants and bars, and cute coffee shops like Birch right outside your front door. You will be minutes from the A, B, C, D, 1, N, Q, R and W trains when you are living at 401 West 56th St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 West 56th Street have any available units?
401 West 56th Street has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 West 56th Street have?
Some of 401 West 56th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 West 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 401 West 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 West 56th Street offers parking.
Does 401 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 401 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 West 56th Street has units with dishwashers.
