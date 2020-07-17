400 West 63rd Street

Amenities

Apartment features:-2 Closets-Full Size Washer and Dryer-Galley Kitchen-Hardwood floors throughout the home!The best of Manhattan meets luxury apartment living on the Upper West Side! This upscale residence features premium materials, top-notch craftsmanship, and custom detailing throughout the interiors. We also provide residents with gorgeous unobstructed views of the Hudson River, Park or city.The club-style way of living offers residents countless amenities right at their doorstep - the cornerstone being the 40,000 square foot La Palestra Club and Spa. This prestigious facility includes a 75-foot indoor pool, hot tub, 38-foot rock climbing wall, basketball and squash courts, personal training, bowling alley, and more! Building amenities include:-State of the art fitness center-Resident Shuttle to Subway-Rock climbing wall-Indoor lap pool-Yoga, Pilates, Kinesis and spin rooms-Full size basketball court-Squash court-Two lane bowling alley-Golf simulator-Table tennis/pool table room-Playroom by Kidville-24 hour doorman and concierge-On site management and super lsr262994