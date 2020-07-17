All apartments in New York
New York, NY
400 West 63rd Street
Last updated June 24 2020 at 8:24 AM

400 West 63rd Street

400 West 63rd Street · (702) 824-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 West 63rd Street, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
bike storage
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Apartment features:-2 Closets-Full Size Washer and Dryer-Galley Kitchen-Hardwood floors throughout the home!The best of Manhattan meets luxury apartment living on the Upper West Side! This upscale residence features premium materials, top-notch craftsmanship, and custom detailing throughout the interiors. We also provide residents with gorgeous unobstructed views of the Hudson River, Park or city.The club-style way of living offers residents countless amenities right at their doorstep - the cornerstone being the 40,000 square foot La Palestra Club and Spa. This prestigious facility includes a 75-foot indoor pool, hot tub, 38-foot rock climbing wall, basketball and squash courts, personal training, bowling alley, and more! Building amenities include:-State of the art fitness center-Resident Shuttle to Subway-Rock climbing wall-Indoor lap pool-Yoga, Pilates, Kinesis and spin rooms-Full size basketball court-Squash court-Two lane bowling alley-Golf simulator-Table tennis/pool table room-Playroom by Kidville-24 hour doorman and concierge-On site management and super lsr262994

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 West 63rd Street have any available units?
400 West 63rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 West 63rd Street have?
Some of 400 West 63rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 West 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 West 63rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 West 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 West 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 West 63rd Street offer parking?
No, 400 West 63rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 400 West 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 West 63rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 West 63rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 400 West 63rd Street has a pool.
Does 400 West 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 400 West 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 West 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 West 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
