400 West 45th Street

*** Fully Equipped Cozy Studio ***



Available furnished or unfurnished for 6 months or a year!



Walk in to this lovely homey apartment featuring east & south exposures with stunning natural light throughout... full size bathroom with a bathtub... a large closet... all new furniture & kitchen equipment... a convenient and fully functioning layout.



Prime location near all public transportation, steps from Times Square and a vast array of restaurants, cafes, bars and shops. Short walk to fabulous spots in Hell's Kitchen!



Well maintained prewar elevator building with laundry facility on-site.



For more info & access call/email today!