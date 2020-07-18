All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM

400 West 45th Street

400 West 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 West 45th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

*** Fully Equipped Cozy Studio ***

Available furnished or unfurnished for 6 months or a year!

Walk in to this lovely homey apartment featuring east & south exposures with stunning natural light throughout... full size bathroom with a bathtub... a large closet... all new furniture & kitchen equipment... a convenient and fully functioning layout.

Prime location near all public transportation, steps from Times Square and a vast array of restaurants, cafes, bars and shops. Short walk to fabulous spots in Hell's Kitchen!

Well maintained prewar elevator building with laundry facility on-site.

For more info & access call/email today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 West 45th Street have any available units?
400 West 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 West 45th Street have?
Some of 400 West 45th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, elevator, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 West 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 West 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 West 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 West 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 West 45th Street offer parking?
No, 400 West 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 400 West 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 West 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 West 45th Street have a pool?
No, 400 West 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 West 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 400 West 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 West 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 West 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
