New York, NY
400 East 51st Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

400 East 51st Street

400 East 51st Street · (917) 709-2076
Location

400 East 51st Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-C · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
concierge
doorman
clubhouse
sauna
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
sauna
Sun-flooded, with stunning East River and NYC views to the south and east, this beautiful Beekman area two bedroom, two bath home offers it all.

The loft-like living room has a separate dining area and double-exposures with full river and iconic city views. Both bedrooms offer open city views as well and great closet space. Baths are limestone and the ensuite master bathroom features a double sink, walk in shower and deep soaking tub. The state of the art windowed kitchen offers a direct view of the river and has Viking and Miele appliances. The apartment also features 10' ceilings, herringbone mahogany floors, Juliet balcony, and zoned CAC. There is also a Miele washer and dryer in the unit.

Completed in 2003, the Grand Beekman condo, designed by Costas Kondylis, features 32 floors and 89 units. A spectacular building known for its exceptional white-glove service, a masterpiece that combines old-world elegance and modern beauty. Amenities include: 24 hr doorman and concierge, live-in building manager, duplex health club with sauna, playroom, central laundry room, entertainment room, and outdoor garden/conservatory. designed by Arnold Scassi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 East 51st Street have any available units?
400 East 51st Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 East 51st Street have?
Some of 400 East 51st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 East 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 East 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 East 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 East 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 East 51st Street offer parking?
No, 400 East 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 400 East 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 East 51st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 East 51st Street have a pool?
No, 400 East 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 East 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 400 East 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 East 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 East 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
