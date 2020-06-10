400 East 51st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony concierge doorman clubhouse sauna

Sun-flooded, with stunning East River and NYC views to the south and east, this beautiful Beekman area two bedroom, two bath home offers it all.



The loft-like living room has a separate dining area and double-exposures with full river and iconic city views. Both bedrooms offer open city views as well and great closet space. Baths are limestone and the ensuite master bathroom features a double sink, walk in shower and deep soaking tub. The state of the art windowed kitchen offers a direct view of the river and has Viking and Miele appliances. The apartment also features 10' ceilings, herringbone mahogany floors, Juliet balcony, and zoned CAC. There is also a Miele washer and dryer in the unit.



Completed in 2003, the Grand Beekman condo, designed by Costas Kondylis, features 32 floors and 89 units. A spectacular building known for its exceptional white-glove service, a masterpiece that combines old-world elegance and modern beauty. Amenities include: 24 hr doorman and concierge, live-in building manager, duplex health club with sauna, playroom, central laundry room, entertainment room, and outdoor garden/conservatory. designed by Arnold Scassi.