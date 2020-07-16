Amenities

Rarely Available! This is a gorgeous, bright, classic five.

This very large 2 bed (can be converted into a 3 bed)/2 bathroom apartment is in a beautiful well-maintained Pre-War Full-Time Doorman Building (Pet Friendly) located at 40 west 86th street (86th Btwn CPW & Columbus). Half a block from Central Park.

Great apartment for entertaining, nice lighting, northern exposure. Apartment was renovated last year. All new appliances in kitchen (stainless steel) Service entrance with large storage space. Separate kitchen.