All apartments in New York
Find more places like 40 West 86th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
40 West 86th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:41 AM

40 West 86th Street

40 West 86th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

40 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$6,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Rarely Available! This is a gorgeous, bright, classic five.
This very large 2 bed (can be converted into a 3 bed)/2 bathroom apartment is in a beautiful well-maintained Pre-War Full-Time Doorman Building (Pet Friendly) located at 40 west 86th street (86th Btwn CPW & Columbus). Half a block from Central Park.
Great apartment for entertaining, nice lighting, northern exposure. Apartment was renovated last year. All new appliances in kitchen (stainless steel) Service entrance with large storage space. Separate kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 West 86th Street have any available units?
40 West 86th Street has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 West 86th Street have?
Some of 40 West 86th Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 West 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 West 86th Street is pet friendly.
Does 40 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 40 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 40 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 West 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 40 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 40 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 40 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 West 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 40 West 86th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity