All apartments in New York
Find more places like 40 Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
40 Harrison Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:16 PM

40 Harrison Street

40 Harrison Street · (646) 265-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

40 Harrison Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14C · Avail. now

$5,133

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
Stunning unobstructed southwestern views giving way to amazing light throughout the day and ending with a sizzling sunset at night, seen while relaxing on the generous Balcony- all in the heart of Tribeca! Available for June 1st; Just in time for the Fireworks! 2 Queen Size Bedrooms, Large Balcony, Hardwood Floors, Living Room Spacious enough for an additional sleeping area or Home Office and your own Washer/Dryer. This Recently Renovated 14th floor apartment's Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, Dishwasher and Microwave. Marble Bath with Tub includes a Double Vanity. Just a minute away from Hudson River Park (across the street) for that much needed walk or run. Amenities include: 24-hour Doorman, on-site Gym, Pool and Parking. Video available upon request and video tour within a 24-hour window by appointment. *Rent is net effective (1 month free on $5600). This home is a rare find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Harrison Street have any available units?
40 Harrison Street has a unit available for $5,133 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Harrison Street have?
Some of 40 Harrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 40 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 40 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Harrison Street have a pool?
Yes, 40 Harrison Street has a pool.
Does 40 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 40 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 40 Harrison Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity