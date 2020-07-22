40 Harrison Street

Amenities

Stunning unobstructed southwestern views giving way to amazing light throughout the day and ending with a sizzling sunset at night, seen while relaxing on the generous Balcony- all in the heart of Tribeca! Available for June 1st; Just in time for the Fireworks! 2 Queen Size Bedrooms, Large Balcony, Hardwood Floors, Living Room Spacious enough for an additional sleeping area or Home Office and your own Washer/Dryer. This Recently Renovated 14th floor apartment's Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances, Dishwasher and Microwave. Marble Bath with Tub includes a Double Vanity. Just a minute away from Hudson River Park (across the street) for that much needed walk or run. Amenities include: 24-hour Doorman, on-site Gym, Pool and Parking. Video available upon request and video tour within a 24-hour window by appointment. *Rent is net effective (1 month free on $5600). This home is a rare find!