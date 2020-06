Amenities

Your opportunity for a 2 bedroom in the heart of Greenwich Village which is just steps from Washington Square Park and some of the best restaurants, shops cafes the city has to offer. Upon entry is a massive living room with a decorative fireplace along with a separate area for a dining room table. Both bedrooms have their own closets and can easily fit a king-sized bed plus additional furniture. Views facing North from the guest bedroom and living room and South from the master bedroom. Big windows in each room allow for great natural light. Carpeted throughout and a fourth-floor walk-up but a spacious apartment on an amazing block.