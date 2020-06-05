388 Bleecker Street

Amenities

This is located on Bleecker and Perry street, really nice renovated townhouse style building only 3 units. Each unit takes up the entire floor. This unit has a Newly renovated kitchen, with all stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Granite countertops and new cabinetry, nice size kitchen. Living room has a wood burning fireplace, exposed brick wall, high ceilings, and 3 over sized windows facing tree lined Bleecker street- really nice natural sunlight. This unit has central heat and A/C. Bathroom is fully renovated, soaking tub with glass shower doors, stack washer and dryer. Bedroom is HUGE- also has a wood burning fireplace, exposed brick, 3 nice windows, faces the back, so its quiet and gets nice light. Hard wood floors through ojut- this is ONE really nice place tucked away on Bleecker. I have video- i can send via text. Any questions, or want the video, call, text or email me.