Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:49 AM

388 Bleecker Street

388 Bleecker Street · (212) 381-6577
Location

388 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is located on Bleecker and Perry street, really nice renovated townhouse style building only 3 units. Each unit takes up the entire floor. This unit has a Newly renovated kitchen, with all stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Granite countertops and new cabinetry, nice size kitchen. Living room has a wood burning fireplace, exposed brick wall, high ceilings, and 3 over sized windows facing tree lined Bleecker street- really nice natural sunlight. This unit has central heat and A/C. Bathroom is fully renovated, soaking tub with glass shower doors, stack washer and dryer. Bedroom is HUGE- also has a wood burning fireplace, exposed brick, 3 nice windows, faces the back, so its quiet and gets nice light. Hard wood floors through ojut- this is ONE really nice place tucked away on Bleecker. I have video- i can send via text. Any questions, or want the video, call, text or email me.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Bleecker Street have any available units?
388 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 388 Bleecker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
388 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
No, 388 Bleecker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 388 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 388 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 388 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 388 Bleecker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 388 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 388 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 388 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 388 Bleecker Street has units with dishwashers.
