38 Gramercy Park North

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Fantastic tree-lined view apartment with great light, a renovated open Kitchen with breakfast bar, beautifully renovated bathroom, lovely detailed wood floors, and custom built-ins. Enjoy everything Gramercy Park has to offer, including access to the park (the only private park in Manhattan) and the buildings new private planted and furnished roof deck facing Gramercy Park! This prewar elevator building has a laundry room, live-in super, and is a pet-friendly! Great access to transportation 4/5/6, the N/R, and L trains in Union Square, The Farmers Market, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, as well as world class restaurants. Call for your private showing!