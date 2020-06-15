All apartments in New York
Find more places like 38 Gramercy Park North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
38 Gramercy Park North
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:00 PM

38 Gramercy Park North

38 Gramercy Park N · (212) 906-0523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

38 Gramercy Park N, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
NO FEE

Fantastic tree-lined view apartment with great light, a renovated open Kitchen with breakfast bar, beautifully renovated bathroom, lovely detailed wood floors, and custom built-ins. Enjoy everything Gramercy Park has to offer, including access to the park (the only private park in Manhattan) and the buildings new private planted and furnished roof deck facing Gramercy Park! This prewar elevator building has a laundry room, live-in super, and is a pet-friendly! Great access to transportation 4/5/6, the N/R, and L trains in Union Square, The Farmers Market, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, as well as world class restaurants. Call for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Gramercy Park North have any available units?
38 Gramercy Park North has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Gramercy Park North have?
Some of 38 Gramercy Park North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Gramercy Park North currently offering any rent specials?
38 Gramercy Park North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Gramercy Park North pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Gramercy Park North is pet friendly.
Does 38 Gramercy Park North offer parking?
No, 38 Gramercy Park North does not offer parking.
Does 38 Gramercy Park North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Gramercy Park North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Gramercy Park North have a pool?
No, 38 Gramercy Park North does not have a pool.
Does 38 Gramercy Park North have accessible units?
No, 38 Gramercy Park North does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Gramercy Park North have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Gramercy Park North does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 38 Gramercy Park North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity