Home
/
New York, NY
/
38 Allen Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

38 Allen Street

38 Allen Street · (347) 761-9044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Your search is FINALLY over! welcome home:2 Bedroom Apartment in the most sought after block in the LES! The apartment has hardwood floors, plenty of sunlight and large living room !! Spacious and sunny 2 BR with granite kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, equal, queen sized bedrooms with closets, hardwood floors and clean tiled bathroom. Entire apartment was just completely renovated! East, west and south exposures, 7 windows total! Heat and hot water are included in rent. Guarantors are OK. Pets OK. Elevator Building.Contact Nathan today before its gone (347)761-9044 or mail Nathan@AlphaNYC.com alpha279380

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Allen Street have any available units?
38 Allen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Allen Street have?
Some of 38 Allen Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Allen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Allen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Allen Street is pet friendly.
Does 38 Allen Street offer parking?
No, 38 Allen Street does not offer parking.
Does 38 Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Allen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Allen Street have a pool?
No, 38 Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 38 Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 38 Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Allen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
