38 Allen Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Your search is FINALLY over! welcome home:2 Bedroom Apartment in the most sought after block in the LES! The apartment has hardwood floors, plenty of sunlight and large living room !! Spacious and sunny 2 BR with granite kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, equal, queen sized bedrooms with closets, hardwood floors and clean tiled bathroom. Entire apartment was just completely renovated! East, west and south exposures, 7 windows total! Heat and hot water are included in rent. Guarantors are OK. Pets OK. Elevator Building.Contact Nathan today before its gone (347)761-9044 or mail Nathan@AlphaNYC.com alpha279380