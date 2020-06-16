378 Bleecker Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace bathtub

This sunny, east facing studio with oversized closet plus separate coat closet features: kitchen with full size appliances including dishwasher, deco fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings and windowed bathroom with bathtub.



Located on one of the most captivating blocks in the West Village directly between Charles and Perry Streets this gem is located on the top floor of a beautiful pre-war building in the center of one of the best shopping and dinning areas.



Guarantors Allowed. NO PETS please. This is a non-smoking building.



Close to 14th street express lines 2, 3 and 1 train as well as A,C,E, B, D, F, M trains on W4th Street Station, Highline, Meatpacking District, Whitney Museum, Comedy Clubs, Parks and more.