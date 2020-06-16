All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
378 Bleecker Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

378 Bleecker Street

378 Bleecker Street · (212) 203-5424
Location

378 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This sunny, east facing studio with oversized closet plus separate coat closet features: kitchen with full size appliances including dishwasher, deco fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings and windowed bathroom with bathtub.

Located on one of the most captivating blocks in the West Village directly between Charles and Perry Streets this gem is located on the top floor of a beautiful pre-war building in the center of one of the best shopping and dinning areas.

Guarantors Allowed. NO PETS please. This is a non-smoking building.

Close to 14th street express lines 2, 3 and 1 train as well as A,C,E, B, D, F, M trains on W4th Street Station, Highline, Meatpacking District, Whitney Museum, Comedy Clubs, Parks and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 Bleecker Street have any available units?
378 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 378 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 378 Bleecker Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
378 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
No, 378 Bleecker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 378 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 378 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 378 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 Bleecker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 378 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 378 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 378 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 378 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 378 Bleecker Street has units with dishwashers.
