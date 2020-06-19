372 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel concierge doorman

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman bike storage

Extremely Rare Renovated 1 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Penthouse Loft with a Massive Terrace in a Beautiful Prewar Fifth Avenue Building!The Apartment Features 19 Foot Ceilings, a Massive Open Kitchen with a Built In Dining Table, Stainless Steel Appliances, Electric Shades, a Built in Wine Fridge, and More! This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space, Excellent Light, and a Washer/Dryer on the Floor only Used by this Unit. The Bedroom is Located on the Upper Level of the Loft and Features Views of the Empire State Building. The Outdoor Landscaped Terrace is the Perfect Space for Entertaining or Relaxing and Includes an Irrigation and Outdoor Lighting System. This Luxury Full-Service Co-op Building is Complete with A Full-Time Doorman and Concierge, a Live-in Super, a Roof Deck, Bike Storage, and Breathtaking Full City Views. The Building is also Conveniently Located by Major Transportation Including the B, D, F, M, 6, N, R, Q, W, and 7 as well as Tons of Shops and Restaurants!Please Reach Out for a Virtual Tour of the Apartment!