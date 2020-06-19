All apartments in New York
372 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

372 Fifth Avenue

372 5th Avenue · (212) 360-2556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

372 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PHA · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
bike storage
Extremely Rare Renovated 1 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Penthouse Loft with a Massive Terrace in a Beautiful Prewar Fifth Avenue Building!The Apartment Features 19 Foot Ceilings, a Massive Open Kitchen with a Built In Dining Table, Stainless Steel Appliances, Electric Shades, a Built in Wine Fridge, and More! This Apartment Also Has a Tremendous Amount of Closet Space, Excellent Light, and a Washer/Dryer on the Floor only Used by this Unit. The Bedroom is Located on the Upper Level of the Loft and Features Views of the Empire State Building. The Outdoor Landscaped Terrace is the Perfect Space for Entertaining or Relaxing and Includes an Irrigation and Outdoor Lighting System. This Luxury Full-Service Co-op Building is Complete with A Full-Time Doorman and Concierge, a Live-in Super, a Roof Deck, Bike Storage, and Breathtaking Full City Views. The Building is also Conveniently Located by Major Transportation Including the B, D, F, M, 6, N, R, Q, W, and 7 as well as Tons of Shops and Restaurants!Please Reach Out for a Virtual Tour of the Apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
372 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 372 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
372 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 372 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 372 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 372 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 372 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 372 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 372 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 372 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 372 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 372 Fifth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

