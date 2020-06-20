All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

37 East 83rd Street

37 East 83rd Street · (212) 252-8772 ext. 4334
Location

37 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4/5 · Avail. now

$4,812

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This pre-war gem does not disappoint! The grandiose full floor residence including a king size master suite, 2 full bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and a huge privately landscaped terrace. Additionally, this fully renovated residence boasts 12' ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops, 2 decorative fireplaces and exposed brick throughout. The light filled apartment with floor to ceiling windows offer northern and southern exposures. 37 East 83rd Street is a prewar townhouse with voice intercom system and free laundry in the basement. Central Park, world famous restaurants and shops are all In your backyard. Please note that Net Effective tent is listed. Gross Monthly rent is $5,250. Pets are allowed. NO FEE/NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 East 83rd Street have any available units?
37 East 83rd Street has a unit available for $4,812 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 East 83rd Street have?
Some of 37 East 83rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
37 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 East 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 37 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 37 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 37 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 37 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 37 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 37 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 East 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
