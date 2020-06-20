Amenities

This pre-war gem does not disappoint! The grandiose full floor residence including a king size master suite, 2 full bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and a huge privately landscaped terrace. Additionally, this fully renovated residence boasts 12' ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops, 2 decorative fireplaces and exposed brick throughout. The light filled apartment with floor to ceiling windows offer northern and southern exposures. 37 East 83rd Street is a prewar townhouse with voice intercom system and free laundry in the basement. Central Park, world famous restaurants and shops are all In your backyard. Please note that Net Effective tent is listed. Gross Monthly rent is $5,250. Pets are allowed. NO FEE/NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED