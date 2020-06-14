All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

365 West 20th Street

365 West 20th Street · (917) 704-4003
Location

365 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10A · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
Welcome to 365 West 20th, one of the crown jewels of Chelsea. Unit 10A is a floating 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom haven in the midst of NYC. Perched on the 10th floor you'll enjoy warm and textured views of Manhattans skyline. Breezing through the amply closeted classic foyer entrance, youll quickly find yourself in a sprawling living room which features a built-in bar and entertainment area that allows for supreme relaxation and entertainment. Adjacent is a sunny, double-windowed kitchen with Fisher Paykel double dishwasher, Caesarstone counters, breakfast bar, and custom-made white oak cabinets.The apartments charm is embodied in prewar details, including hardwood floors, high-beamed ceilings, and transom windows. The apartments North & East windows has vast exposure to natural light which allow direct sun through the day and iconic views of New York's roof top gardens, water towers, and The Empire State Building by night. The bedroom is framed by cinematic views of the city with generous space for a king-sized bed, desk, and dresser. The bedroom walk-in also features a set of unique custom cabinetry to store all your belongings and then some.Chelsea Court Tower is a highly sought after co-op, with a part-time doorman (4pm-Midnight), Live-In Super, Bicycle Storage, Regular Storage, Laundry, and a magnificent common roof deck. The unbeatable location has you in the heart of Chelsea just minutes from The Highline, Hudson River bike path, Equinox, Chelsea Market, Chelsea Piers, Google offices. Public transportation is ideal with the A,C & E trains at 23rd street OR 1 & 2 trains at 18th street OR the L at 14th street access to best New York has to offer is just a few moments away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 West 20th Street have any available units?
365 West 20th Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 West 20th Street have?
Some of 365 West 20th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
365 West 20th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 365 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 365 West 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 365 West 20th Street does offer parking.
Does 365 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 365 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 365 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 365 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 365 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 West 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
