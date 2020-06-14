365 West 20th Street

Amenities

Welcome to 365 West 20th, one of the crown jewels of Chelsea. Unit 10A is a floating 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom haven in the midst of NYC. Perched on the 10th floor you'll enjoy warm and textured views of Manhattans skyline. Breezing through the amply closeted classic foyer entrance, youll quickly find yourself in a sprawling living room which features a built-in bar and entertainment area that allows for supreme relaxation and entertainment. Adjacent is a sunny, double-windowed kitchen with Fisher Paykel double dishwasher, Caesarstone counters, breakfast bar, and custom-made white oak cabinets.The apartments charm is embodied in prewar details, including hardwood floors, high-beamed ceilings, and transom windows. The apartments North & East windows has vast exposure to natural light which allow direct sun through the day and iconic views of New York's roof top gardens, water towers, and The Empire State Building by night. The bedroom is framed by cinematic views of the city with generous space for a king-sized bed, desk, and dresser. The bedroom walk-in also features a set of unique custom cabinetry to store all your belongings and then some.Chelsea Court Tower is a highly sought after co-op, with a part-time doorman (4pm-Midnight), Live-In Super, Bicycle Storage, Regular Storage, Laundry, and a magnificent common roof deck. The unbeatable location has you in the heart of Chelsea just minutes from The Highline, Hudson River bike path, Equinox, Chelsea Market, Chelsea Piers, Google offices. Public transportation is ideal with the A,C & E trains at 23rd street OR 1 & 2 trains at 18th street OR the L at 14th street access to best New York has to offer is just a few moments away!