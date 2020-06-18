All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:31 PM

362 West 127th Street

362 W 127th St · (212) 838-3700
Location

362 W 127th St, New York, NY 10027
Manhattanville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
Welcome home to this gorgeous and bright studio in a new building! This lovely apartment features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, high ceilings and hardwood floors also central A/C. South facing with floor to ceiling windows, this apartment receives great light throughout the day! Located in an elevator building with roof deck, video intercom system, storage room, and bike storage.Ideally located near the back entrance to the 125th street subway for the A,C,D,B trains. Also convenient to Columbia and City College! Call today to view this beautiful apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 West 127th Street have any available units?
362 West 127th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 362 West 127th Street have?
Some of 362 West 127th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 West 127th Street currently offering any rent specials?
362 West 127th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 West 127th Street pet-friendly?
No, 362 West 127th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 362 West 127th Street offer parking?
No, 362 West 127th Street does not offer parking.
Does 362 West 127th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 West 127th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 West 127th Street have a pool?
No, 362 West 127th Street does not have a pool.
Does 362 West 127th Street have accessible units?
No, 362 West 127th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 362 West 127th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 West 127th Street has units with dishwashers.
