362 West 127th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator bike storage

Welcome home to this gorgeous and bright studio in a new building! This lovely apartment features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit, high ceilings and hardwood floors also central A/C. South facing with floor to ceiling windows, this apartment receives great light throughout the day! Located in an elevator building with roof deck, video intercom system, storage room, and bike storage.Ideally located near the back entrance to the 125th street subway for the A,C,D,B trains. Also convenient to Columbia and City College! Call today to view this beautiful apartment.