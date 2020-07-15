361 West 20th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Townhouse duplex facing south on one of Chelsea's best townhouse blocks. Hardwood floors throughout, brick exposure and the apartment enjoys direct sunlight throughout the day. The kitchen has great cabinet space, a dishwasher and is open the living room. The upper part of the duplex has 2 spacious bedrooms, that are almost equal in size, as well as a marble bath. Pets allowed. In close proximity to the Meat Packing District, High Line Park, Billy's Bakery, Grumpy's Cafe and The Meatball Shop.