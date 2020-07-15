All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

361 West 20th Street

361 West 20th Street · (646) 912-3334
Location

361 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse duplex facing south on one of Chelsea's best townhouse blocks. Hardwood floors throughout, brick exposure and the apartment enjoys direct sunlight throughout the day. The kitchen has great cabinet space, a dishwasher and is open the living room. The upper part of the duplex has 2 spacious bedrooms, that are almost equal in size, as well as a marble bath. Pets allowed. In close proximity to the Meat Packing District, High Line Park, Billy's Bakery, Grumpy's Cafe and The Meatball Shop.,Townhouse duplex facing south on one of Chelsea's best townhouse blocks. The apartment has walnut stained hardwood floors throughout, brick exposure and gets direct sunlight throughout the day. The kitchen has great cabinet space, chopping block counter-tops and is open the the living room. The upper part of the duplex has 2 spacious bedrooms, that are almost equal in size, as well as a marble bath. Pets allowed. Steps from Meat Packing District, High Line Park, Billy's Bakery, Grumpy's Cafe and The Meatball Shop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 West 20th Street have any available units?
361 West 20th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 361 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
361 West 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 361 West 20th Street is pet friendly.
Does 361 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 361 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 361 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 361 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 361 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 361 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 361 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 361 West 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 361 West 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 West 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
