Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

361 Greenwich Street

361 Greenwich Street · (212) 941-2570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

361 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A taste of Paris in TriBeCa! This beautiful Penthouse Loft has East, West, and South Exposures with soothing all-day sunshine! And what better place to enjoy the sun than on two private terraces with stunning views in all directions, capturing icons like the Woolworth Building and One World Trade Center. This is a 2-Bedroom Duplex Condo with 2 enchanting wood-burning fireplaces. The kitchen has been renovated with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch Dishwasher, and vented Wolf 4-burner stove. This home also features a vented Miele Washer/Dryer, original hardwood floors, thru-wall Air Conditioning, spiral staircase, and tons of space to entertain! Scan QR Code within photo set for full 360-degree Virtual Tour, 3D-Floorplans, and more! Immediate Occupancy available with simple approval requirements!As one of TriBeCa's prize landmarks, this walk-up loft building is intimate and offers maximum privacy. Be close to top restaurants, the Hudson River Esplanade, Pier 25, and mass transit options with easy access to the World Trade Center, the World Financial Center, Midtown Manhattan, and Downtown Brooklyn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 Greenwich Street have any available units?
361 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 361 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 361 Greenwich Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
361 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
No, 361 Greenwich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 361 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 361 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 361 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 361 Greenwich Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 361 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 361 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 361 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 361 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 361 Greenwich Street has units with dishwashers.
