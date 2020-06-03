361 Greenwich Street

Amenities

A taste of Paris in TriBeCa! This beautiful Penthouse Loft has East, West, and South Exposures with soothing all-day sunshine! And what better place to enjoy the sun than on two private terraces with stunning views in all directions, capturing icons like the Woolworth Building and One World Trade Center. This is a 2-Bedroom Duplex Condo with 2 enchanting wood-burning fireplaces. The kitchen has been renovated with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch Dishwasher, and vented Wolf 4-burner stove. This home also features a vented Miele Washer/Dryer, original hardwood floors, thru-wall Air Conditioning, spiral staircase, and tons of space to entertain! Scan QR Code within photo set for full 360-degree Virtual Tour, 3D-Floorplans, and more! Immediate Occupancy available with simple approval requirements!As one of TriBeCa's prize landmarks, this walk-up loft building is intimate and offers maximum privacy. Be close to top restaurants, the Hudson River Esplanade, Pier 25, and mass transit options with easy access to the World Trade Center, the World Financial Center, Midtown Manhattan, and Downtown Brooklyn.