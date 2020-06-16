360 West 36th Street 5NE

Amenities

Sun flooded, Loft-like, Spacious Airy 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 253632



Enjoy the Summer on your roof garden in the Garment District! This mint condition, sunny Loft has 11 foot ceilings, East and North windows, gorgeous wood floors, over 1,300 sq ft and perfectly designed for open living and entertaining. The kitchen has a SubZero fridge, Bosch dishwasher, Viking Range, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The open living spaces set around a brilliantly designed 'Cube' that opens up and offers walk in closet, office space, storage, media cabinet and more (and can be easily removed if you prefer a really large open loft space or create second bedroom). A quiet bedroom sits near the large, modern bathroom and has a Washer/Dryer in your own home! The Loft also comes with an additional large, separate storage room. Located in The Garment District and near the Hudson Yards, you have fantastic transportation nearby: the A, C, E, LIRR, Path, and 1, 2, and 3 trains.

