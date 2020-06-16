All apartments in New York
360 West 36th Street 5NE

360 West 36th Street · (917) 293-9290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5NE · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

Sun flooded, Loft-like, Spacious Airy 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 253632

Enjoy the Summer on your roof garden in the Garment District! This mint condition, sunny Loft has 11 foot ceilings, East and North windows, gorgeous wood floors, over 1,300 sq ft and perfectly designed for open living and entertaining. The kitchen has a SubZero fridge, Bosch dishwasher, Viking Range, disposal and plenty of cabinet and counter space. The open living spaces set around a brilliantly designed 'Cube' that opens up and offers walk in closet, office space, storage, media cabinet and more (and can be easily removed if you prefer a really large open loft space or create second bedroom). A quiet bedroom sits near the large, modern bathroom and has a Washer/Dryer in your own home! The Loft also comes with an additional large, separate storage room. Located in The Garment District and near the Hudson Yards, you have fantastic transportation nearby: the A, C, E, LIRR, Path, and 1, 2, and 3 trains.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253632
Property Id 253632

(RLNE5773375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 West 36th Street 5NE have any available units?
360 West 36th Street 5NE has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 West 36th Street 5NE have?
Some of 360 West 36th Street 5NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 West 36th Street 5NE currently offering any rent specials?
360 West 36th Street 5NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 West 36th Street 5NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 West 36th Street 5NE is pet friendly.
Does 360 West 36th Street 5NE offer parking?
No, 360 West 36th Street 5NE does not offer parking.
Does 360 West 36th Street 5NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 West 36th Street 5NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 West 36th Street 5NE have a pool?
No, 360 West 36th Street 5NE does not have a pool.
Does 360 West 36th Street 5NE have accessible units?
No, 360 West 36th Street 5NE does not have accessible units.
Does 360 West 36th Street 5NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 West 36th Street 5NE has units with dishwashers.
