Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

360 West 34th Street

360 West 34th Street · (212) 448-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-V · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
Located in Midtown West at the southern border of Hell's Kitchen, great sized apartments within walking distance to Herald Square, Times Square and many other central hubs in Manhattan. Pet friendly building offering a full-time doorman, state of the art fitness center, rooftop terrace and laundry on every floor. Great shopping and dining located within walking distance to your new home.

Conveniently located by Penn Station, 2 minute walk to ACE and transportation to all of Manhattan within 10 minute walk.

Please call for unit details and refer to floorplan.
All pictures are from model units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 West 34th Street have any available units?
360 West 34th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 West 34th Street have?
Some of 360 West 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 West 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 West 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 West 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 West 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 360 West 34th Street offer parking?
No, 360 West 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 360 West 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 West 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 West 34th Street have a pool?
No, 360 West 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 West 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 360 West 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 West 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 West 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
