360 West 34th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym

Located in Midtown West at the southern border of Hell's Kitchen, great sized apartments within walking distance to Herald Square, Times Square and many other central hubs in Manhattan. Pet friendly building offering a full-time doorman, state of the art fitness center, rooftop terrace and laundry on every floor. Great shopping and dining located within walking distance to your new home.



Conveniently located by Penn Station, 2 minute walk to ACE and transportation to all of Manhattan within 10 minute walk.



Please call for unit details and refer to floorplan.

All pictures are from model units.