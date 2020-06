Amenities

Do you desire space!!! This Central Park West parlor floor one bedroom apartment has endless decorating possibilities. This apartment features 12ft ceilings throughout, oversized windows , exposed brick, fireplace, and bonus storage loft. The Bedroom is a corner unit and can accommodate a queen size bed and features another storage loft. Just one flight walk up. Pets allowed. Basement laundry.