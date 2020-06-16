All apartments in New York
36 Gramercy Park East

36 Gramercy Park East · (646) 443-3743
Location

36 Gramercy Park East, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-NE · Avail. now

$17,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
hot tub
Coming Soon !!!

Gracious Gramercy Park . A warm and inviting place to call home with access to Gramercy's private park, This pre - war intimate building offers a live in super ,and 24 hour doorman. This charming neighborhood offers some of the best restaurants and wonderful shopping. 36 Gramercy is known as the " Grand Dame" of the park,with a striking historic facade..

Ceiling height soars to 10 ft., beautiful herringbone floors, custom molding throughout, no detail was overlooked. This is a park facing residence with views of Gramercy Park .There are Three bedrooms,,The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet ,spa like bath room and is separated from the two additional bedrooms . The eat in kitchen has custom cabinetry, high end appliances this leads directly into the formal dining room.. The laundry room is tucked away off the hallway. The living room is expansive and reaches over 26 feet,, light shines in through the 7 windows. . This apt has central air with controls in each room.and custom moldings throughout.

.This is one home you wont want to leave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Gramercy Park East have any available units?
36 Gramercy Park East has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Gramercy Park East have?
Some of 36 Gramercy Park East's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Gramercy Park East currently offering any rent specials?
36 Gramercy Park East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Gramercy Park East pet-friendly?
No, 36 Gramercy Park East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 36 Gramercy Park East offer parking?
No, 36 Gramercy Park East does not offer parking.
Does 36 Gramercy Park East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Gramercy Park East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Gramercy Park East have a pool?
No, 36 Gramercy Park East does not have a pool.
Does 36 Gramercy Park East have accessible units?
No, 36 Gramercy Park East does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Gramercy Park East have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Gramercy Park East does not have units with dishwashers.
