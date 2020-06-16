36 Gramercy Park East

Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets air conditioning doorman hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry hot tub

Coming Soon !!!



Gracious Gramercy Park . A warm and inviting place to call home with access to Gramercy's private park, This pre - war intimate building offers a live in super ,and 24 hour doorman. This charming neighborhood offers some of the best restaurants and wonderful shopping. 36 Gramercy is known as the " Grand Dame" of the park,with a striking historic facade..



Ceiling height soars to 10 ft., beautiful herringbone floors, custom molding throughout, no detail was overlooked. This is a park facing residence with views of Gramercy Park .There are Three bedrooms,,The master bedroom includes a large walk in closet ,spa like bath room and is separated from the two additional bedrooms . The eat in kitchen has custom cabinetry, high end appliances this leads directly into the formal dining room.. The laundry room is tucked away off the hallway. The living room is expansive and reaches over 26 feet,, light shines in through the 7 windows. . This apt has central air with controls in each room.and custom moldings throughout.



.This is one home you wont want to leave.