Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:20 PM

353 West 56th Street

353 West 56th Street · (212) 864-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

353 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 7-L · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
doorman
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
game room
pool table
media room
Sunny and Bright located in the heart of Midtown, apartment 7L at The Parc Vendome is a rarely available renovated, pre-war apartment configured as a spacious Alcove Studio complete with a separate sleeping alcove, a huge walk in closet and a windowed kitchen overlooking the gardens.

Full-service 24-hour doorman building plus live-in super and full-time porters.

This home faces a large & beautifully landscaped garden with fountain for use by building residents. The location of this building can not be beat with close proximity to Central Park, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Theater District, MOMA, Time Warner Center and all transportation. A, C, E, B, D and 1 trains. M31 and M57, 57th Street crosstown bus lines. The building and the apartment are pet friendly. Close to many great restaurants on the Upper West Side and Midtown West, Whole Foods and Time Warner Center's Mall.

The Parc Vendome features many amenities, including a Banquet Room, Dining Room, Music Room, Library, Game Room, Billiard Room and 2 Resident Sundecks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 West 56th Street have any available units?
353 West 56th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 West 56th Street have?
Some of 353 West 56th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
353 West 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 West 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does 353 West 56th Street offer parking?
No, 353 West 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 353 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 West 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 353 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 353 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 353 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 353 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 West 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
