353 West 56th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets doorman pool table

Sunny and Bright located in the heart of Midtown, apartment 7L at The Parc Vendome is a rarely available renovated, pre-war apartment configured as a spacious Alcove Studio complete with a separate sleeping alcove, a huge walk in closet and a windowed kitchen overlooking the gardens.



Full-service 24-hour doorman building plus live-in super and full-time porters.



This home faces a large & beautifully landscaped garden with fountain for use by building residents. The location of this building can not be beat with close proximity to Central Park, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Theater District, MOMA, Time Warner Center and all transportation. A, C, E, B, D and 1 trains. M31 and M57, 57th Street crosstown bus lines. The building and the apartment are pet friendly. Close to many great restaurants on the Upper West Side and Midtown West, Whole Foods and Time Warner Center's Mall.



The Parc Vendome features many amenities, including a Banquet Room, Dining Room, Music Room, Library, Game Room, Billiard Room and 2 Resident Sundecks.