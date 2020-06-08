All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

353 East 72nd Street

353 East 72nd Street · (212) 381-3223
Location

353 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 28A · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
NO FEE. Enter through a lovely green garden to this fabulous Co-Op community with a newly renovated lobby and the loveliest building staff to greet you. This north facing apartment has unobstructed city views in both the living room and bedroom. The large windows in every room gives this apartment incredible light throughout the day. The custom cabinetry and California Closets in every closet offers fabulous storage. In addition each room is equipped with heat/air HVAC units controlled by the tenant. The building amenities include a community Roof Deck, as well as a Fitness room, Laundry room, Bike room & Communal Storage which are all located in the Basement. The Fontaine is conveniently located one block from the new Q train and is surrounded by many restaurants, gyms, and shops. In addition, five blocks from Central Park and three blocks from The East River promenade, making this location ideal for those of you who enjoy outdoor activities. Also it is in close distance to 4 world-class hospitals. Come see this amazing apartment today! Please note UTILITIES are NOT included in the rent. This co-op does require a board package to be submitted for approval with a quick turnaround time of 2 weeks. Standard financials of 40x the rent required. Guarantors making 80x the rent accepted. Available for move-in June 1 pending board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 East 72nd Street have any available units?
353 East 72nd Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 East 72nd Street have?
Some of 353 East 72nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 East 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
353 East 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 East 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 353 East 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 353 East 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 353 East 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 353 East 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 East 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 East 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 353 East 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 353 East 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 353 East 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 353 East 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 East 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
