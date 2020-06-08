353 East 72nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated gym air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry bike storage lobby

NO FEE. Enter through a lovely green garden to this fabulous Co-Op community with a newly renovated lobby and the loveliest building staff to greet you. This north facing apartment has unobstructed city views in both the living room and bedroom. The large windows in every room gives this apartment incredible light throughout the day. The custom cabinetry and California Closets in every closet offers fabulous storage. In addition each room is equipped with heat/air HVAC units controlled by the tenant. The building amenities include a community Roof Deck, as well as a Fitness room, Laundry room, Bike room & Communal Storage which are all located in the Basement. The Fontaine is conveniently located one block from the new Q train and is surrounded by many restaurants, gyms, and shops. In addition, five blocks from Central Park and three blocks from The East River promenade, making this location ideal for those of you who enjoy outdoor activities. Also it is in close distance to 4 world-class hospitals. Come see this amazing apartment today! Please note UTILITIES are NOT included in the rent. This co-op does require a board package to be submitted for approval with a quick turnaround time of 2 weeks. Standard financials of 40x the rent required. Guarantors making 80x the rent accepted. Available for move-in June 1 pending board approval.