Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

A rare find in Central Harlem. A XXX MINT NEWLY RENOVATED home on a beautiful tree lined block,Elevator opens to a floor through home with all New Kitchen, New bath, W/D.BE THE VERY FIRST TO MOVE IN!Video security building. This one bedroom may easily be shared... ask us how.Easy access to 125th Street-trains: A,B,C,D, half-block to Morning-side Park. WALK THRU VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. CALL US TODAY