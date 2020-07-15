All apartments in New York
351 West 54th Street

351 West 54th Street · (212) 381-2288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

351 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$4,950

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
24hr gym
air conditioning
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
Video is available upon request. 2 month free on a 14 month lease. Net effective rent advertised. Gross rent is $5850. This unit can be delivered as furnished for an additional $150/month. Residence 1C is a duplex 1 bedroom apt with 2 full bathrooms, with a huge cellar level space that could work as a bedroom or home office. Apartment features high end condo finishes including an open Italian designed kitchen with Miele appliances, Central AC, Washer/Dryer in unit. Crystal54 is a boutique luxury residential building located the heart of one of most vibrant neighborhoods in the city, full of dining, shopping, entertainment. This prime location has easy quick access to multiple transportation options, short walk to Central Park, MoMa, Lincoln Center, Time Square and etc. Building features amazing amenities including a part-time doorman/concierge, 24 hour gym, bike storage, and beautifully landscaped rooftop with amazing views. In addition, building also offers parking and private storage for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 West 54th Street have any available units?
351 West 54th Street has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 West 54th Street have?
Some of 351 West 54th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 West 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
351 West 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 West 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 351 West 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 351 West 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 351 West 54th Street offers parking.
Does 351 West 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 West 54th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 West 54th Street have a pool?
No, 351 West 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 351 West 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 351 West 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 351 West 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 West 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
