351 West 54th Street

Video is available upon request. 2 month free on a 14 month lease. Net effective rent advertised. Gross rent is $5850. This unit can be delivered as furnished for an additional $150/month. Residence 1C is a duplex 1 bedroom apt with 2 full bathrooms, with a huge cellar level space that could work as a bedroom or home office. Apartment features high end condo finishes including an open Italian designed kitchen with Miele appliances, Central AC, Washer/Dryer in unit. Crystal54 is a boutique luxury residential building located the heart of one of most vibrant neighborhoods in the city, full of dining, shopping, entertainment. This prime location has easy quick access to multiple transportation options, short walk to Central Park, MoMa, Lincoln Center, Time Square and etc. Building features amazing amenities including a part-time doorman/concierge, 24 hour gym, bike storage, and beautifully landscaped rooftop with amazing views. In addition, building also offers parking and private storage for rent.