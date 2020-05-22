All apartments in New York
350 West 50th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:08 PM

350 West 50th Street

350 West 50th Street · (646) 246-8474
Location

350 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
valet service
This spacious two bedroom / two bathroom located on a high floor offers magnificent views of the Hudson River and each room offers a different skyline vista. Your new home has an excellent layout with spacious rooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and there is also a washer / dryer. This luxury full service building has 24 hr doorman. Worldwide Plaza has a gym with saltwater pool, steam and sauna rooms, extensive equipment and offers classes. There is an outdoor courtyard garden and garage.Fabulous location with museums, restaurants, theatre, and Central Park nearby. Excellent access to subway and bus transportation. Available now. Please call or email for showings at least 24 hours in advance. bond1618323

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 West 50th Street have any available units?
350 West 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 West 50th Street have?
Some of 350 West 50th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 West 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 West 50th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 West 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 West 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 West 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 West 50th Street does offer parking.
Does 350 West 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 West 50th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 West 50th Street have a pool?
Yes, 350 West 50th Street has a pool.
Does 350 West 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 350 West 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 West 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 West 50th Street has units with dishwashers.
