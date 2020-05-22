350 West 50th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access media room sauna valet service

This spacious two bedroom / two bathroom located on a high floor offers magnificent views of the Hudson River and each room offers a different skyline vista. Your new home has an excellent layout with spacious rooms. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and there is also a washer / dryer. This luxury full service building has 24 hr doorman. Worldwide Plaza has a gym with saltwater pool, steam and sauna rooms, extensive equipment and offers classes. There is an outdoor courtyard garden and garage.Fabulous location with museums, restaurants, theatre, and Central Park nearby. Excellent access to subway and bus transportation. Available now. Please call or email for showings at least 24 hours in advance. bond1618323