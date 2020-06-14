All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

350 East 116th Street

350 East 116th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

350 East 116th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
An enormous renovated three bedroom duplex. Ultra high ceilings and two floors of generous living space allowing for flexible layouts
Featuring an oversized living room, open dining space, hardwood floors throughout, northern and southern exposures that give you light all day long and an overhead skylight that gives you a natural night light. A full bathroom on each floor to accommodate all the bedrooms. Freshly painted and ready for you to move in!
A quick walk to the train at 116th Street.
Conveniently surrounded by neighborhood favorites, and close-by to the famed East River Plaza, offering Costco, Target, Burlington, Planet Fitness. Or on 125th you have Whole Foods H&M, Marshalls, Sylvia's Restaurant and much more.,Amazing 1400sqft of privacy and tons of direct sunlight!

TRUE 3 KING SIZE BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS.

Large duplex with beautiful roof deck and a skylight.

New bathrooms and new kitchen.

Great location!

you have the entire 2 floors duplex for yourself.

Act fast- This is a winter price!!!

Email agent for imm showing.

Private storage!!

Thank you.

Doron.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 East 116th Street have any available units?
350 East 116th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 East 116th Street have?
Some of 350 East 116th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 East 116th Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 East 116th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 East 116th Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 East 116th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 East 116th Street offer parking?
No, 350 East 116th Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 East 116th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 East 116th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 East 116th Street have a pool?
No, 350 East 116th Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 East 116th Street have accessible units?
No, 350 East 116th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 East 116th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 East 116th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
