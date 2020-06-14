350 East 116th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated gym

An enormous renovated three bedroom duplex. Ultra high ceilings and two floors of generous living space allowing for flexible layouts

Featuring an oversized living room, open dining space, hardwood floors throughout, northern and southern exposures that give you light all day long and an overhead skylight that gives you a natural night light. A full bathroom on each floor to accommodate all the bedrooms. Freshly painted and ready for you to move in!

A quick walk to the train at 116th Street.

Conveniently surrounded by neighborhood favorites, and close-by to the famed East River Plaza, offering Costco, Target, Burlington, Planet Fitness. Or on 125th you have Whole Foods H&M, Marshalls, Sylvia's Restaurant and much more.,Amazing 1400sqft of privacy and tons of direct sunlight!



TRUE 3 KING SIZE BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS.



Large duplex with beautiful roof deck and a skylight.



New bathrooms and new kitchen.



Great location!



you have the entire 2 floors duplex for yourself.



Act fast- This is a winter price!!!



Email agent for imm showing.



Private storage!!



Thank you.



Doron.