347 West 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Not a detail was overlooked in this incredibly well proportioned home located on a lovely, quiet street where the West Village meets the Meatpacking District . Be the first person to live in this newly renovated oasis which features an abundance of original details alongside tasteful, quality updates.



The custom marble kitchen features a Miele dishwasher, Blomberg refrigerator/freezer, built-in convection/microwave oven, garbage disposal, GE Profile professional gas range and a hood that vents outdoors. This pin-drop quiet apartment has two full bathrooms including a soaking tub, a Bosch washer/dryer and ambient lighting throughout. The queen sized bedroom has a walk in closet, additional built-in storage and an en-suite bathroom with a double-headed shower. Central AC, hardwood and porcelain tile floors, a private entrance, ample storage and plenty of room for entertaining make this one-of-a-kind West Village apartment the perfect place to call home.



347A West 4th Street is available furnished or unfurnished and for short or long term leases. Please inquire with questions or to set up a virtual showing.