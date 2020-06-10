All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

347 West 4th Street

347 West 4th Street · (305) 335-8060
Location

347 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Not a detail was overlooked in this incredibly well proportioned home located on a lovely, quiet street where the West Village meets the Meatpacking District . Be the first person to live in this newly renovated oasis which features an abundance of original details alongside tasteful, quality updates.

The custom marble kitchen features a Miele dishwasher, Blomberg refrigerator/freezer, built-in convection/microwave oven, garbage disposal, GE Profile professional gas range and a hood that vents outdoors. This pin-drop quiet apartment has two full bathrooms including a soaking tub, a Bosch washer/dryer and ambient lighting throughout. The queen sized bedroom has a walk in closet, additional built-in storage and an en-suite bathroom with a double-headed shower. Central AC, hardwood and porcelain tile floors, a private entrance, ample storage and plenty of room for entertaining make this one-of-a-kind West Village apartment the perfect place to call home.

347A West 4th Street is available furnished or unfurnished and for short or long term leases. Please inquire with questions or to set up a virtual showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 West 4th Street have any available units?
347 West 4th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 West 4th Street have?
Some of 347 West 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
347 West 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 347 West 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 347 West 4th Street offer parking?
No, 347 West 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 347 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 West 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 347 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 347 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 347 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 347 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 West 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
