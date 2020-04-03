All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

347 E 58th St

347 East 58th Street · (917) 923-8575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

347 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$3,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

Apartment:
2 bedrooms that fit Queen-sized bed plus extra furniture
Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances including
dishwasher
IN UNIT Washer/Dryer
Ample closet space
Brand new hardwood floors throughout
Only 1 flight up!

Building:
Midtown East location
Well Maintained Walk Up building
CITI BIKES right outside your door
Newly Renovated Hallways
Subway: 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R express stop

Whole Foods, Bloomingdale's, Bed Bath & Beyond and TJ Maxx are right around the block.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 E 58th St have any available units?
347 E 58th St has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 E 58th St have?
Some of 347 E 58th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 E 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
347 E 58th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 E 58th St pet-friendly?
No, 347 E 58th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 347 E 58th St offer parking?
No, 347 E 58th St does not offer parking.
Does 347 E 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 E 58th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 E 58th St have a pool?
No, 347 E 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 347 E 58th St have accessible units?
No, 347 E 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 347 E 58th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 E 58th St has units with dishwashers.
