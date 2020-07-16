347 Convent Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE Brand New Renovated Studio in a Beautiful Landmark Building 1 Month Free!



Now Offering $500 AMEX gift card on all July move-ins + $1,000 security deposit for all qualified applicants!



Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



This is a sunlit, fully renovated studio, featuring a stunning new kitchen and modern bathroom. The unit is located in a beautiful building in the Harlem-Hamilton Heights Historic District, just steps from the A, C, B, D trains and City College, and a short walk to the 1 train and Columbia University.



Other features include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- White shaker kitchen cabinets

- Subway tiled bath + kitchen

- Hardwood floors

- Exposed brick



Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home!

Photos are of a similar unit

Rent Advertised is net effective with one month free on a 10.5 month lease