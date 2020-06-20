346 Lenox Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Location: Lenox and 127th

Subway: 2 blocks from 2/3 Express at 125th



COMPLETELY RENOVATED, gorgeous 2 bedroom in the heart of Harlem. Sleek and modern kitchen with ALL stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Condo finishes throughout apartment including a WASHER and DRYER.



The location is PRIME two blocks from Whole Foods, Starbucks, CVS, banks, shops and some of the BEST restaurants in Harlem.



- GUT RENOVATED

- AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD

- DISHWASHER

- WASHER & DRYER

- CONDO FINISHES

- HEAT, HOT WATER, GAS INCLUDED!



Photos are from a similar apartment.