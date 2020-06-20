All apartments in New York
Find more places like 346 Lenox Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
346 Lenox Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

346 Lenox Avenue

346 Malcolm X Boulevard · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

346 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location: Lenox and 127th
Subway: 2 blocks from 2/3 Express at 125th

COMPLETELY RENOVATED, gorgeous 2 bedroom in the heart of Harlem. Sleek and modern kitchen with ALL stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. Condo finishes throughout apartment including a WASHER and DRYER.

The location is PRIME two blocks from Whole Foods, Starbucks, CVS, banks, shops and some of the BEST restaurants in Harlem.

- GUT RENOVATED
- AMAZING NEIGHBORHOOD
- DISHWASHER
- WASHER & DRYER
- CONDO FINISHES
- HEAT, HOT WATER, GAS INCLUDED!

Photos are from a similar apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Lenox Avenue have any available units?
346 Lenox Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 Lenox Avenue have?
Some of 346 Lenox Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Lenox Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
346 Lenox Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Lenox Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 346 Lenox Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 346 Lenox Avenue offer parking?
No, 346 Lenox Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 346 Lenox Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 Lenox Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Lenox Avenue have a pool?
No, 346 Lenox Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 346 Lenox Avenue have accessible units?
No, 346 Lenox Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Lenox Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 Lenox Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 346 Lenox Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity