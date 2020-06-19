All apartments in New York
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:26 AM

346 East 58th Street 1B

346 E 58th St · (212) 319-1668 ext. 733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

346 E 58th St, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CYOF - Live near it all in this spacious, charming, one bedroom apartment with a high ceilings, and a decorative fireplace. This unique apartment features wood floors and a beautiful renovated bathroom and three large closets throughout. The bedroom can fit a queen-sized bed. Southern Exposure. One flight up. Call for a video or virtual tour. Available immediately pending board approval. This pristine building is close to restaurants, shopping, supermarkets, gyms and transportation.All information furnished herein is from sources deemed reliable. All information is submitted subject to errors omissions change of price prior sale or lease or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions please hire your own architect or engineer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 East 58th Street 1B have any available units?
346 East 58th Street 1B has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 East 58th Street 1B have?
Some of 346 East 58th Street 1B's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 East 58th Street 1B currently offering any rent specials?
346 East 58th Street 1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 East 58th Street 1B pet-friendly?
No, 346 East 58th Street 1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 346 East 58th Street 1B offer parking?
No, 346 East 58th Street 1B does not offer parking.
Does 346 East 58th Street 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 East 58th Street 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 East 58th Street 1B have a pool?
No, 346 East 58th Street 1B does not have a pool.
Does 346 East 58th Street 1B have accessible units?
No, 346 East 58th Street 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 346 East 58th Street 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 East 58th Street 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
