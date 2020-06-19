346 East 58th Street 1B

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace furnished

CYOF - Live near it all in this spacious, charming, one bedroom apartment with a high ceilings, and a decorative fireplace. This unique apartment features wood floors and a beautiful renovated bathroom and three large closets throughout. The bedroom can fit a queen-sized bed. Southern Exposure. One flight up. Call for a video or virtual tour. Available immediately pending board approval. This pristine building is close to restaurants, shopping, supermarkets, gyms and transportation.All information furnished herein is from sources deemed reliable. All information is submitted subject to errors omissions change of price prior sale or lease or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions please hire your own architect or engineer